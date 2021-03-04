New up-market fish and chip store opens in Bundy

Bringing his years of experience in the kitchen to Bourbong St, Scott Goodwin has opened up his own fish and chip shop. Picture: Rhylea Millar

With a desire to transform the trope of a greasy takeaway shop, an experienced restaurant owner has opened a high-end fish and chip store in Bundaberg.

With years of hospitality experience under his apron Scott Goodwin has previously run restaurants, cafes and Subway stores but now he has a new venture underway.

Finding its home on Bourbong St, The Fish and Chip Factory first opened its doors this week and Mr Goodwin said the public support has already been incredible.

"I thought there was a need for a high-end fish and chip shop - something up-market but still very affordable rather than greasy takeaway," Mr Goodwin said.

"The name comes from the fact that I've always liked to do things fast like a factory … it's a bit Willy Wonka inspired but I can't get the team to wear oompa loompa suits.

"Opening day was great - we had more than 40 customers throughout the day which was quite impressive."

Working in Asia for six years, things changed for the fish and chip shop owner when he returned to Australia to visit family and broke his arm.

Forced to stay put and undergo surgeries which included having a steel plate put into his arm, Mr Goodwin was ready to return to Thailand and recommence work when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"I thought about moving to Hervey Bay but my mum and dad have lived in Bundaberg for 30 years and I have come and gone over the years so I thought I would give it a crack here instead," he said.

"We're beside Cold Rock who have been really supportive and we're trying to compliment each other so people can grab a burger for fish and chips for dinner and then ice-cream for dessert."

Signing the lease two days before Christmas Day last year, Mr Goodwin transformed the space, giving the store a well-deserved fit-out and fresh look.

"We built everything ourselves - the cupboards, the cabinets and I did the painting and tiling," he said.

"I bought the best equipment I could afford and we've adapted the layout of the shop to suit our style - it's great to see it finally come together."

Featuring a range of interchanging and regular specials, here are just some of the delicious options on Bundaberg's The Fish and Chip Factory menu.

Sourcing meat locally and fish from Australian and New Zealand waters, the menu features interchanging and regular daily specials.

"The seafood basket is very popular - that comes with fish bites, calamari, prawn cutlets, seafood sticks, scallops and a serve of chips for only $20 and that's good for two people," Mr Goodwin said.

"We make our own burger patties using wagyu steak which we buy from the Bundy Chop Shop in Bundaberg North and we're always trying to source locally where possible."

Mr Goodwin said as the business starts to build he plans to employ more locals and is grateful for his parents and wife for their support and help with the family business.

The Fish and Chip Factory at 2/269 Bourbong St, is open seven days a week from 10am to 2.30pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

To place an order, phone 4152 7696.

