SEA CHANGE: Historic Bundaberg CBD home now has ocean views

The Woondooma St home now overlooks the sea at River Heads.

The historic Bundaberg home that was moved from Woondooma St to River Heads now comes with stunning ocean views.

A story earlier reported on the move, but since then, a photo has been posted showing the tranquil new location.

The site the home sat on at 44 Woondooma St.

According to David Wright House Removers and Demolition, the home has now been moved and stumped at its new location.

A Facebook post by the group, directed at the home's new owners, said "we can't wait to see what you do with this one and we know how eager you are to get stuck into painting".

44 Woondooma St during the '42 flood event.

River Heads is a one-and-a-half hour drive from Bundaberg and sits between the coastal township of Hervey Bay and famous tourist destination Fraser Island.