SDA stirs concerns of homes sell-off

INDUSTRY GROWTH: The Port of Bundaberg.
INDUSTRY GROWTH: The Port of Bundaberg.
Jim Alouat
by

BURNETT Heads home owners living within the state development area are concerned they could be forced to sell their homes to make way for future industry.

Peter Scanlon has lived at Rowlands Rd for 22 years and says, since the Bundaberg SDA was declared in February 2017, rumours have spread about what could happen to people living in the area.

He said the uncertainty could affect prices for those wishing to sell their homes, and some neighbours had put off modifications to their property.

"My main concern is they are talking about putting in a new infrastructure road so trucks can get in,' Mr Scanlon said.

"There are a lot of rumours that your place is going to be bulldozed and a road will go through here.

"For anyone living in the SDA encompassing the port area, there is considerable concern as to just how much the hyped-up development will impact on their lives.”

But a spokeswoman for the independent Coordinator-General, who is responsible for the planning, establishment and ongoing management of the SDA, says home owners are not in danger of losing, or being forced to sell, their homes.

"The Bundaberg SDA Development Scheme does not impact on land tenure or ownership including residential,” she said.

"There are no plans to resume any land within the SDA.”

The spokeswoman said landowners had been regularly updated about the SDA since June 2016 when the possibility for it was first mooted.

"All landowners were advised in writing about the declaration of the Bundaberg SDA in February 2017,” she said.

"Landowners were further notified via registered post about the release of the draft development scheme for public consultation from September 16 to October 9, 2017, and invited to make a submission on the draft document.

"Several landowners within the Bundaberg SDA made written submissions on the draft scheme.

"And departmental officers also fielded telephone inquiries from landowners during this period.”

For more information, phone the office of the Coordinator-General on 1800 001 048 or email sdainfo@coordinatorgeneral

.qld.gov.au.

