Rapper demands women flash him at Aussie concert

Organisers of Canberra music festival Spilt Milk have apologised for the onstage antics of US rapper YG, who demanded women in the audience expose themselves to him during his set at Saturday's festival.

YG reportedly started a chant demanding that female audience members who were sat on the shoulders of friends "show us your titties."

One festivalgoer who witnessed the set, Taylor Jackson, described the scene on the Spilt Milk Facebook page.

"Just a quick message to say that YG was the literal scum of the festival. Can't believe that you are continuing to promote that piece of garbage. If his total lack of 'performance' wasn't enough, when he stops his set to berate woman to 'show their titties' and chant it until girls felt the need to expose themselves so he would continue his set was DISGUSTING," she wrote.

Rapper YG has released four albums. Picture: Getty Images

"I am embarrassed that I had to watch this happen, not to mention how so many other people felt having to experience that. The worst set I have seen in my life.

"The worst excuse for a performance, and a downright catastrophic excuse for a human. Honestly, no words for that set."

Speaking to the Canberra Times, Jackson said that "halfway through his performance he said: 'I don't leave any of my shows without seeing some titties. Everyone get your titties out.' And then he got his team up on stage and they started chanting it and chanting it."

It didn't stop there: "He turned around and said: 'What is that?! Those are mosquito bites,'" Jackson told the Times.

Another commenter on the Spilt Milk Facebook page advised the festival to "check your artists and don't promote abuse to women!!!!! Ever. To all my women, we should never, ever tolerate any kind of abuse from men or anyone! We need to use our voices, it's so important now more than ever," she wrote.

Festival organisers responded to complaints, issuing a statement apologising for the rapper's actions and for "not becoming aware sooner."

YG made similar remarks on stage during his 2017 Australian tour. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Interscope Geffen A&M

"The comments made by YG on stage were not OK. When this behaviour goes unchallenged, we are part of the problem, not the solution," the statement said.

"We thank the courageous people who have voiced their feelings, so this disrespectful and predatory behaviour is exposed for what it is.

"We apologise that our stage was used in this manner and for not becoming aware sooner.

"YG's comments in no way reflect the values of Spilt Milk and contradict our goals of a safe and inclusive space for all attendees.

"We can not, and will never, control an artist's performance, but we will continue to focus our bookings on forward thinking artists that share our values.

"To anyone who takes part in this discussion, please consider that many people experience this and other types of predatory behaviour daily. Take the time to listen, learn and be part of the change. If you do not take part respectfully your comments will be deleted."

YG previously caused controversy during a 2017 Australian tour when he demanded the female audience members at a Brisbane all-ages gig take their tops off.

"Baby, you look like you've got mosquito bites, put your ass down," he reportedly told one audience member at the gig, which was open to those aged 13 and over.