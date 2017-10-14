24°
Sculpting sand masterpieces at the beach

Sandsculptures and Beach Barbecue event.
THE highly successful Sandsculptures and Beach Barbecue event returns to Bundaberg with a new location while introducing a temporary installation.

More than 300 people rocked up to spend time together creating their sand masterpieces along the sandy shores of Mon Repos for the inaugural event last year with buckets and spades.

This year, the event will be held at Elliott Heads Beach.

Crush Festival is introducing a temporary installation of the Treasures from the Sea Labyrinth with local artist Ramona Lane.

The Treasures from the Sea Labyrinth will be created on the sand with the public invited to walk the labyrinth and to help create the final design by placing decorations of driftwood, shells and treasures of the sea on it.

The event runs from 1-4pm tomorrow at Elliott Heads Beach.

