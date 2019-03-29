Scrutiny on department during Dianne inquest

On Thursday recommendations were offered to the coroner during the joint inquest into the sinkings of fishing vessels Cassandra in April 2016 and Dianne in October 2017 and the loss of eight crewmen.

THE Department of Agriculture and Fisheries came under scrutiny when a coroner asked why it had not made changes to its information policy, which could potentially save lives.

One recommendation made at the inquest during the past two weeks was to use the Department of Agriculture and Fishing's Vessel Monitoring System data in search and rescue missions.

The VMS is a tool the department uses to monitor Queensland fisheries by tracking vessels.

The VMS sends location data by the hour from a vessel to the department for monitoring purposes.

When the system fails to send a location it could mean the VMS is malfunctioning, has been turned off or has been damaged in the event of a capsize, the court was told.

An alert is sent to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority if a vessel fails to poll for three hours but only if the owner has chosen to have their location shared.

The court was told the department had been recommended at previous inquests into vessel sinkings to set up an automated system that would send real time, fail-to-poll information to search and rescue organisations.

Coroner David O'Connell yesterday asked Department of Agriculture and Fishing representative Kim Bryson why she "should not be critical of the department that hasn't done anything in 20 years”.

Ms Bryson said the department was bound by privacy legislation that prohibited it from sending out information.

She said the DAF was not a search and rescue organisation and the VMS was not designed for rescue missions.

The court was told that in the sinkings of Cassandra and Dianne the hours following the first fail-to-poll event could have been critical.

Ms Bryson said the department was not against sharing information from VMS but would need to explore means of automatically providing the data to rescue authorities.

Mr O'Connell said the safety of lives should be the exemption to the legislation.

"It has been 20 years since we introduced the VMS, there has been multiple inquests suggesting this data should be shared,” he said.

"If a fisherman does capsize and they are in the water I can guarantee they will want that information shared.

"False alerts are not a reason to not implement this system... if it is a false alert then it is just a few phone calls.”