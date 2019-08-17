SCRU finals live stream: Reserves, Wynnum v Noosa

RUGBY UNION: Wynnum and Noosa will face off for ultimate bragging rights in the Reserve Grade grand final at Sunshine Beach.

Wynnum head into the decider as minor premiers and earned their place in the final after defeating Noosa in the major semi final.

Although Noosa, who finished the season in second, were forced to take the long road to the grand final, they did so in dominant form with a 30-17 win over Barbarians.

The Dolphins are the only side to have beaten Wynnum this year, snaring victory twice.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 2pm.