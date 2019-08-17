Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SCRU finals live stream: Reserves, Wynnum v Noosa

Tom Threadingham
17th Aug 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

RUGBY UNION: Wynnum and Noosa will face off for ultimate bragging rights in the Reserve Grade grand final at Sunshine Beach.

Wynnum head into the decider as minor premiers and earned their place in the final after defeating Noosa in the major semi final.

Although Noosa, who finished the season in second, were forced to take the long road to the grand final, they did so in dominant form with a 30-17 win over Barbarians.

The Dolphins are the only side to have beaten Wynnum this year, snaring victory twice.

Follow the action in our exclusive livestream from 2pm.

More Stories

noosa dolphins noosa rugby union rugby union sunshine coast rugby union wynnum wynnum bugs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Vietnam veteran: 'we never ever sleep through the night'

    premium_icon Vietnam veteran: 'we never ever sleep through the night'

    News There's a pause over the phone as Vietnam veteran Roger Dwyer, considers how to answer how the war defined his life.

    Questions raised about value of key Bundy jobs driver

    premium_icon Questions raised about value of key Bundy jobs driver

    Politics Labor government's Back to Work program under the spotlight

    Where it's going: $37m mapped out for Bundy's road network

    premium_icon Where it's going: $37m mapped out for Bundy's road network

    Politics Bundy approved for nearly $37 billion in roads funding