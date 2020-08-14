Menu
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.
Crime

Alleged screwdriver assault in South Grafton carpark

Adam Hourigan
14th Aug 2020 10:21 AM
GRAFTON Police are urging people with information regarding an assault in South Grafton to come forward.

The alleged incident took place in the car park of Coles South Grafton between 12.45pm and 1pm on Monday, August 10.

Police allege an altercation between two males started in the main car park before continuing onto Bligh Street, near the bus stop behind the shopping complex. They believed one of the males was armed with a screwdriver.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Police ask for people to quote Police Report E 147406002.

Grafton Daily Examiner

