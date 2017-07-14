23°
Screen time no substitute for storytime, warns Mem Fox

DEBORAH BOGLE | 14th Jul 2017 7:24 PM
STORY TIME: Best-selling children's book author Mem Fox reads Possum Magic to five-year-olds Mitchell Forde and Grace Peel.
STORY TIME: Best-selling children's book author Mem Fox reads Possum Magic to five-year-olds Mitchell Forde and Grace Peel. Dylan Coker

MEM Fox, Australia's best-loved children's author, has issued a stern warning to parents who trade storytime for me-time, leaving their children to entertain themselves on screens while they attend to their own digital devices.

Fox, 71, who is an ambassador for the Bundaberg NewsMail's Great Australian Storybook Collection, which starts next Sunday in the Sunday Mail and in the NewsMail from the following Monday, is the author of more than 40 books for children which are sold all over the world.

"I am very saddened by the level of interaction children have with screens,” Fox said. Her concern isn't with the content children may be viewing, but rather the isolating effect of technology.

"It's a way of adults - without meaning to - but they push the children out of their lives so that they don't have to bother, and eventually, that's going to catch up with those parents and children,” she added. "That lack of attention, that lack of language, that lack of showing of love, by just making the time to be with the child, that will show up later.”

Fox has been a long time advocate of parents reading aloud to children, something she has done during myriad appearances since her first book, Possum Magic, was published 34 years ago. With its enchanting illustrations by Julie Vivas, the book has sold more than four million copies, is frequently voted Australia's favourite children's book and continues to enthral small children.

"What encourages me is the fact that story never fails,” she said. "Because within a good story, which is not usually (the case) even on a good screen, there's an emotional attachment to what's going on, a really deep, passionate engagement with the words. They touch hearts in a way that's indescribable.”

Start your Great Australian Storybook Collection with your free copy of Possum Magic and Collector's case, only with the Sunday Mail next Sunday. From Monday, July 24, get your storybook every day in the NewsMail for just $2.30 with the paper. There are 15 to collect. For more, go to www.greataussiestories .com.au.

Topics:  books bundaberg mem fox newsmail reading

