Screams heard before kids perished in house fire

Woman and three children killed in house fire

Neighbours heard screaming coming from a townhouse where three children and a woman died in a horrific house fire that erupted in Melbourne overnight.

Their bodies were found inside the remains of the home in Glen Waverley, in the city's southeast, after a blaze tore through the property early on Sunday morning.

"Arson Squad are investigating following a fatal house fire in Glen Waverley this morning," Victoria Police said in a statement.

Police and fire fighters at the scene where a woman and three children have been found after a house fire in Glen Waverley. Picture: David Crosling

"Investigators have been told the fire started in the Tulloch Grove property just after 1.40am.

"Sadly, a woman and three children have been located deceased at the residence and are yet to be formally identified."

Police said a man escaped the inferno and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A neighbour, Alida Soteldo, told NCA NewsWire she was "devastated" by the tragedy that has rocked the suburban street.

"I woke up at 1.30am with all the noise from the fire trucks and went out and spoke to a couple of residents from that block, which were evacuated from their apartments," she said.

"They said they woke up with people screaming but no one knew there were any casualties until this morning on the news."

Dozens of firefighters battled the inferno. Picture: 9 NewsSource:Channel 9

More than 30 firefighters were called to the scene after witnesses reported smoke billowing out from the two-storey townhouse.

It is believed the fire started in a downstairs garage and spread through the home.

"The home sustained significant fire damage," Fire Rescue Victoria said in a statement.

"Occupants from neighbouring residences were evacuated as a precaution, their properties also inspected for fire damage."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Picture: David Crosling

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Fire Rescue Victoria assistant chief fire officer Costa Katsikis said his thoughts were with those impacted by the "tragic event".

"Upon arrival they were confronted by a fierce fire, a high fire load, a very hot fire that tragically ended in the loss of four lives and one person taken to hospital with smoke inhalation," he said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.

Police have appealed for information. Picture: David Crosling

Neighbours have been shaken by the blaze. Picture: 9 News Source: Supplied