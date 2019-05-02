Screaming Jets set for Bundy

DIRTY THIRTY TOUR: The Screaming Jets are on their way to Bundaberg for the band's Dirty Thirty Tour.

DIRTY THIRTY TOUR: The Screaming Jets are on their way to Bundaberg for the band's Dirty Thirty Tour. Contributed

ENCAPSULATING 30 years of music in just two hours can be a tricky task.

But The Screaming Jets are up for the challenge. Hot off the heels of The Red Hot Summer Tour, the pub rockers are preparing to hit the road on their Dirty Thirty Tour.

"What we want to do is look back through our right studio albums and pick the eyes out of it,” lead singer Dave Gleeson says ahead of the band's Bundy's gig.

"It's funny how over the years there are songs you love and the crowd loves to hear but other songs come along, you move one out and then you forget all about it and go 'Oh wow we haven't done that one for 15 years'.

"We've picked about 22 songs that hopefully cover the albums. The energy that comes with revisiting those songs is something that we really enjoy as well.”

Gleeson understands they can never pick the perfect set list to satisfy everyone. After three decades in the music business, he admits you can't always pick which songs will strike a chord.

"When Helping Hand came out we were overseas and the record company people said 'It has trumpet in it are you out of your mind?' but we absolutely loved it. They gave us $10,000 to make a film clip for it and it ended up being one of our most iconic film clips; you never can tell,” he says.

"Silence Lost was one of those ones where at the time you bring out and go 'Here we go, this will get 'em' and no one gives a flyer about. It's a funny old industry. There were plenty of songs we thought would get some interest going that didn't, but I still champion as Jets classics.

"The other day at an airport a bloke was telling me how October Grey is his favourite Jets song. People have different emotional and personal connections to songs, and we've tried to keep the ones that mean a lot to us.”

The Queensland leg of the tour starts in Cairns.

"To be here in 2019 booking a national tour and going through a retrospective is a feather in our cap,” Gleeson says. "We've always hung our hat on the fact that we play wherever we can.”

The Screaming Jets Dirty Thirty Tour plays the Dalrymple Hotel in Townsville on May 31 and the Brothers Leagues Club in Cairns on June 1.

The Screaming Jets Dirty Thirty Tour plays the Dalrymple Hotel in Townsville on May 31, the Brothers Leagues Club in Cairns on June 1, the Mission Beach Hotel on June 2, the Emerald Star Hotel on June 6, the Great Western Hotel in Rockhampton on June 7, Riverfeast in Bundaberg on June 8 and the Gympie Civic Centre on June 9.