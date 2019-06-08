Screaming Jets landing at Riverfeast stage tonight

FRONT MAN: The Screaming Jets front man Dave Gleeson, will play with the band in Bundaberg tonight.

FRONT MAN: The Screaming Jets front man Dave Gleeson, will play with the band in Bundaberg tonight.

WHAT better way is there to see your Saturday night take-off than with a live performance from the Screaming Jets?

Rocking out at the Bundaberg Riverfeast stage alongside the Burnett River, this popular rock band are set to light up the night with their Dirty Thirty Tour.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Screaming Jets' inception as a band and to celebrate this milestone, the boys are hitting the road once again.

"What we want to do is look back through our eight studio albums and pick the eyes out of it,” lead singer Dave Gleeson said ahead of the band's Bundy gig.

"It's funny how over the years there are songs you love and the crowd loves to hear, but other songs come along, you move one out and then you forget all about it and go 'Oh, wow, we haven't done that one for 15 years'.

"We've picked about 22 songs that hopefully cover the albums. The energy that comes with revisiting those songs is something that we really enjoy as well.”

Gates open at Riverfeast at 6pm tonight. It is an 18+ event.

No backpacks, there will be a bag search on entry and ID required on entry.

There will be a cashless bar with drink tickets available at the gates. For more, visit Riverfeast's Facebook page.