Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRONT MAN: The Screaming Jets front man Dave Gleeson, will play with the band in Bundaberg tonight.
FRONT MAN: The Screaming Jets front man Dave Gleeson, will play with the band in Bundaberg tonight.
News

Screaming Jets landing at Riverfeast stage tonight

8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT better way is there to see your Saturday night take-off than with a live performance from the Screaming Jets?

Rocking out at the Bundaberg Riverfeast stage alongside the Burnett River, this popular rock band are set to light up the night with their Dirty Thirty Tour.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Screaming Jets' inception as a band and to celebrate this milestone, the boys are hitting the road once again.

"What we want to do is look back through our eight studio albums and pick the eyes out of it,” lead singer Dave Gleeson said ahead of the band's Bundy gig.

"It's funny how over the years there are songs you love and the crowd loves to hear, but other songs come along, you move one out and then you forget all about it and go 'Oh, wow, we haven't done that one for 15 years'.

"We've picked about 22 songs that hopefully cover the albums. The energy that comes with revisiting those songs is something that we really enjoy as well.”

Gates open at Riverfeast at 6pm tonight. It is an 18+ event.

No backpacks, there will be a bag search on entry and ID required on entry.

There will be a cashless bar with drink tickets available at the gates. For more, visit Riverfeast's Facebook page.

bundywhat's on screaming jets
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Tributes for Jeremy as mum tells of grief behind road toll

    premium_icon Tributes for Jeremy as mum tells of grief behind road toll

    News "It's the most painful thing I've ever experienced. It's totally devastating.”

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Group of locals take legal action against key Bundy project

    premium_icon Group of locals take legal action against key Bundy project

    Business Appeal taken against Innes Park project

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Abusive partner kisses freedom goodbye

    premium_icon Abusive partner kisses freedom goodbye

    Crime The aggrieved giggled in response and blew kisses back to Jacobs

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    CRASH HORROR: Sight that overcame hero truckie

    premium_icon CRASH HORROR: Sight that overcame hero truckie

    News Sight that was too much for crash truckie