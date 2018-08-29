Menu
The luckiest suburbs to buy a scratchie have been revealed. Picture: Russell Shakespeare
Money

Luckiest postcodes to buy a scratchie

by David Aidone
29th Aug 2018 8:27 AM
YOU might think it's impossible to win more than a couple of bucks on a scratchie, but bigger fortunes could depend on where you purchase your punt.

Aussies collected more than $11.28 million in top prizes from Instant Scratch-Its across the last financial year, with one state proving more lucky than the rest.

Fifty-three top prizes of up to $1 million were dished out to fortunate scratchers in NSW across the last financial year, according to the Lott.

Two winning scratchies were sold in Prospect and Blacktown (2148), Sydney, while another two were purchased in Albury.

NSW notched the highest number of top-prize winning scratchies. Picture: Russell Shakespeare
While NSW notched the highest number of top prizes won, Queenslanders reaped the most money from highest-value prizes on their scratchies - a whopping $3.36 million.

Four top-prize winning Instant Scratch-Its were purchased in Pialba (4655), 294kms north of Brisbane, according to the Lott, while three more were found in Browns Plains (4188).

Two exceptionally lucky tickets were sold at The Lucky Charm in Hervey Bay.

Further south, Victorians snapped up a total of more than $2.13 million in top prizes.

Outlets in Preston (3072) and Sunshine handed over the most cash. The top prize in Preston was worth $285,000, while in Sunshine (3020), it was $100,000.

And in Tasmania, Glenorchy (7010) had two of the state's four top prize wins, both sold at Glenorchy Central Newsagency.

Queenslanders walked away with the most top prize money from Instant Scratch-Its across the last financial year. Picture: Russell Shakespeare
In South Australia, Whyalla (5608) was the place to take a punt, where three scratchies where found to contain the top prize.

Westland Newsagency sold two of the lucky tickets, while 417km away in Seaford (5169), another two with top prizes were sold.

But it was in the nation's capital where the biggest prize was claimed, according to the data. A Kaleen (2617) shopper collected $1 million from a $20 Instant Millionaire's Club ticket, and there is still $1 million up for grabs on another, the Lott said.

The most money was won buy a shopper in Canberra. Picture: Russell Shakespeare
"During the past 12 months, our 158 thrilled Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners each took home a range of top prizes up to $1 million," the Lott spokesman Matt Hart said.

"Once they've scratched themselves a top prize, our winners often tell us they use their instant win in lots of special ways, from paying off the mortgage through to holidays. One winner told us they were going to buy a new car door."

Mr Hart said there were many different scenarios in which people found themselves winners, including after odd events.

"One young Sydney woman bought her Instant Scratch-Its ticket after a bird pooped on her, which she took as an omen and a sign of good things to come," he said.

"Others received their winning ticket as a gift, such as for a birthday or Father's Day. One of our top prize winners even found their Instant Scratch-Its tied to their Christmas lunch napkin."

And for those feeling out of luck, Mr Hart said millions of other Instant Scratch-Its winners received tens of millions of dollars from other prize tiers last financial year.

"If you look at the back of an Instant Scratch-Its ticket, you'll see that top prizes generally represent about 10 per cent of the total prize pool for that specific game," he said.

"So while each game has multiple top prizes, there are also tens of thousands of other tiered prizes within each game waiting to be won instantly."

 

LUCKY POSTCODES FOR TOP PRIZE-WINNING SCRATCHIES (FY17/18)

 

QLD: Pialba, 4655

Number of top prizes won: 4

Total prizes: $130,000

 

SA: Whyalla, 5608

Number of top prizes won: 3

Total prizes: $154,036

 

QLD: Browns Plains, 4118

Number of top prizes won: 3

Total prizes: $104,036

 

NSW: Prospect and Blacktown, 2148

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $660,000

 

VIC: Preston, 3072

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $285,000

 

NSW: Sydney CBD, 2000

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $262,018

 

NSW: Vincentia, 2540

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $125,000

 

TAS: Glenorchy, 7010

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $110,000

 

VIC: Sunshine, 3020

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $100,000

 

SA: Seaford, 5169

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $77,018

 

QLD: Kingston, 4114

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $52,018

 

NSW: Albury, 2640

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $18,886

 

QLD: Bribie Island and Woorim, 4507

Number of top prizes won: 2

Total prizes: $12,018

 

*Source: The Lott, Australia's official lotteries

