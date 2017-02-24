Scouts ready to 'bake' world record

RECORD ATTEMPT: Cubs Damon Ford, James Ayling, Cooper Mylrea, Cooper Ayling, Baylee Hitchcock, Fletcher Churchill, Grace Rapley and Steffi Martin (front), Cub Scout leaders Brad Mylrea, Emily Ayling and Adam Knight (back). The group are aiming to break the world record for a damper by creating a monster of 135 metres.

GOT dough?

The Bundaberg Scouts Group have got their eyes set on breaking a world record.

The record for the world's longest damper bread is 125m, set in 2006 by 75 scouts from the Glimåkra Scout Troop and today our scouts are trying to break it.

"I was just looking through the Guinness World Records one day and saw the record for the longest damper and thought our Scouts could try and beat it,” Cub Scout Leaders, Bradly Mylrea said.

The troop set to break the record is a mix of cubs, scouts and adventurers from the Kepnock, North, Millbank and Gin Gin Scouts Groups.

"We are aiming to get 135m, the plan is to start preparing it around 8.30am and then have it on the fire by 10.30am - I'm hoping it won't take longer than an hour and a half to prepare it,” Mr Mylrea said.

He said in order to cook the record-breaking damper, the Scouts are going to roll it up in aluminium foil and then have one long fire.

Before the current record holder was baked, it weighed 50.2kg, Mr Mylrea said they will need at least 50 - 60kg of flour in order to break the record.

"It's all about teamwork and increasing their sense of achievement,” Mr Mylrea said.

"By doing this they will know that yes they can do something if they really want to and set their mind to it.”

Once the Scouts have cooked the damper, they have to correctly dispose of it in order to be granted the record.

"Hopefully we can eat a fair chunk of it,” Mr Mylrea said.

"Between all the scouts, their parents and family their shouldn't be a whole lot left, but we have arranged for a guy who said he would take it to feed his animals - to dispose of it correctly an animal or human must eat it.”

The Scouts will attempt to break the record at the Wyper Park Scout Camp.