Scouts on the verge of closing due to low volunteer numbers

SAVE THE SCOUTS: The Gin Gin Scout Troup, Alex Jones, William Meyer, Robert Woodfield, Seth Charteris, Jaxson Woodfield, Tammy Croc Bradfield and Kit Bradfield outside their exhibit at the Gin Gin Show.

SAVE THE SCOUTS: The Gin Gin Scout Troup, Alex Jones, William Meyer, Robert Woodfield, Seth Charteris, Jaxson Woodfield, Tammy Croc Bradfield and Kit Bradfield outside their exhibit at the Gin Gin Show. Brian Cassidy

SINCE 1923 the Gin Gin Scout group has been providing active, fun and educational programs and opportunities for local youth aged between five and 18.

But that could come to an end on June 10 if they don't have the committee numbers they need.

Assistant group leader Tammy Bradfield said while they still have 15-20 youths, they are struggling to get adult volunteers.

She said if the group does close down, kids will have to travel an hour to their closest scout den in Bundaberg.

"At this stage we're only a week away (from closing),” she said.

"We have our annual report meeting and if we don't get any offers there we won't be able to start up again, we need people to come in and help.”

Ms Bradfield said at the moment they have three scout leaders across their four sections.

"We also have three parent helpers that are actively involved and another two or three who help out where they can,” she said.

"Ideally we need two leaders in each section, we need a committee and the office bearers, as well as a group leader.”

She said Scout groups were important to the community.

"They get children out and about and it gives them a taste of what's out there,” she said.

"It also teaches them life skills, community spirit, first aid and hygiene and they have lots of fun doing it.”

She said it's good to see the pride on their faces when the achieve something.

"It's lovely to see them outside and away from the TV and computers,” she said.

"I love seeing the pride on their faces when they achieve something and they earn their badges because it's proof of their achievements.”

If you would like to help out the Gin Gin Scout group phone Tammy Bradfield on 0418945165.

Or you can attend the report meeting on Monday a week from today at 5.30pm at the Scout Den on Elliott St.