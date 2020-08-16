SCOUT’S HONOUR: Teen receives prestigious title

TOP HONOUR: Alexis Telfer, 17, has been named as a "Queen Scout" in the Venturer Scout section.

WHEN Alexis Telfer first he joined the Scouts it was a way to get to know other kids his age, but he quickly found a passion for the organisation and has now been honoured as a “Queen Scout” in the Venturer Scout section.

While enjoying the social aspect of Scouts, Alexis said he liked to watch people within the community grow and upskill in various fields.

“Scouts is a youth-led organisation, that’s all about getting youth off the streets and getting an education outside of school about lifelong skills,” he said.

This isn’t his first time in the spotlight for Scouts, three years ago he received recognition for his Scouting achievements with an Australian Scout Medallion.

Alexis said Scouts helped to develop individuals for adulthood while in a social environment.

He said when he heard about the Queens Scout award he knew he could achieve it and diligently took action to make it a reality.

Part of his work included going to Mon Repos to volunteer, obtaining a first aid certificate, talking to local businesses and helping out the community and an expedition which saw him plan and undertake a hike.

Alexis said it was about becoming an independent person within the Scouting community.

Having received the letter announcing his achievement in March, he said they had to put today’s presentation on hold because of coronavirus.

During the presentation the youngster was praised for his embodiment of what it means to be a Scout.

He was described as having maturity, honesty, respect and kindness.

In fact, it was revealed that his nickname was BFA – Big Friendly Alexis.

Looking to the future, Alexis hopes to undertake conservation work through a degree in animal ecology.

Alexis said within Scouts there were plenty of opportunity to pursue you passion whether it be in art, innovation, environment, or even sports.

To find out more information about Scouts, click here.

