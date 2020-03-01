Scouts clean up for the beautiful Bundaberg region

Millbank Cub Scouts clean up for Australia at Lake Ellen Park.

Millbank Cub Scouts clean up for Australia at Lake Ellen Park.

MILLBANK Scout Group did its part in making Bundaberg a cleaner and more beautiful place to live in yesterday.

In warm conditions, Cub Scouts as young as seven cleaned up Lake Ellen Park for Clean Up Australia Day.

Cub Scout Leader Angela Scott said the scouts cleaned in Burnett Heads last year, and so wanted to clean somewhere different this year.

“You did an awesome job, I’m very proud of you all,” she said to them.

Baldwin Swamp was a safe place to clean away from heavy traffic.

Among the members they were able to collect up to three bags of rubbish.

“There wasn’t a lot of rubbish, which was excellent,” she said.

Julie Spencer, Thomas Knight, Addalyn Large, Cameron Spencer, Lacey Spencer, Michael Scott, and Connor Large represent Millbank Cub Scouts by cleaning up for Australia at Lake Ellen Park.

As a bonus they would be able to keep recycling items to raise money for the club, she said.

For Cub Scout Addalyn Large, the reason to clean yesterday was an obvious one.

“To help the environment,” she said.

Cub Scout Thomas Knight said he was cleaning “because we’re in the Scout organisation, and to clean up Australia.”

But he was also doing it to earn his community service badge.

According to Clean Up Australia, there were 12 public events in the Bundaberg local government area.

This included Greensill’s event last Tuesday, which raised $104 due a donation from Hannah Jacobs.

Greensill published its event on social media, and wrote “members from our office, finance, production, and workshop teams got out and about around our sites to do their bit to help keep Australia beautiful.

“Well done team.”