'Scott's death changed me'

SCOTT Nevada Richardson was just 20 years old when he ended his own life in 1987.

"In the beginning my wife and I just sat up in bed staring at nothing, thinking our thoughts and going through this and that," Scott's father, Peter, said of the weeks and months that followed.

"I turned to religious people, doctors, anybody that would have been able to help me but most of them knew nothing about what I was going through.

"They didn't have the experience of losing a child."

Years later and still torn apart by Scott's death, Mr Richardson stumbled on to an article about a group called The Compassionate Friends that operated in England and had opened a branch in Melbourne.

"I contacted the people in Melbourne and I started talking to them about Scott," the Bundaberg resident said.

"They were very helpful, the best help I'd had so far and they knew quite a lot about it (losing a child)."

Over the years, the global support organisation has amassed a dedicated army of selfless volunteers who have lost children, siblings or grandchildren.

While entry to the Friends comes at a sad and tragic price, it is this shared lived experience that ensures the organisation really connects with people during the most trying of times.

Like many bereaved parents before him, Mr Richardson reached a point where he wanted to turn his experience and loss into something positive and so he became a Friend.

"People are often uncertain about what to expect when they reach out to Compassionate Friends," he said.

"Anybody can turn up, we don't cost anything.

"They come in to see me, I talk to them about their situation and explain a little bit about my situation.

"They want to talk to someone like me who has experienced the same as they have, rather than experts who have only read about losing a child in a book or who have studied it.

"I can answer their questions like 'How did you handle the first anniversary of the passing of your son?' or 'How did you feel when he died' and 'How did you go with sleeping?'.

"We can give them a better understanding of what they will go through and how long it will take to come to terms with it.

"Scott's death changed me a lot - now I help other people for my son and for myself."

'Hardest death for human beings to recover from'

YOU'RE disorientated, dizzy and can't concentrate. You feel like throwing up. Your body aches for no reason. The world around you is foggy and you struggle to make sense of even the simplest things.

This is how your body responds to the loss of a child.

Thankfully, few people in Bundaberg will experience what childhood grief and loss expert Dr Greg Roberts describes as the "hardest death for human beings to recover from".

It's not possible to say how many people under 18 have died in Bundaberg over the past few years.

But ARM Newsdesk research does show that 21 of the 5311 infants born in our region between 2010 and 2014 did not live beyond one year old.

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data reveals vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14.

Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24.

Dr Greg Roberts is one of Australia's leading authorities on child mortality.

He has worked with bereaved parents for 15 years and he is now the clinical operations manager with Red Nose Grief and Loss (formerly SIDS and Kids).

Dr Roberts said our childhood mortality rate was falling thanks to a range of factors including strong education about sudden infant death syndrome prevention, excellent vaccination programs and breakthroughs in life-prolonging medicines for once-fatal diseases such as cystic fibrosis.

However, he said the sad fact was some Bundaberg mums and dads would have to live through the trauma of losing a son or daughter and the physical and emotional impacts of that loss could still be intense many years later.

"Having a child die is above the death of a spouse as far as the level of stress and impact on a person," Dr Roberts said.

"Immediately afterwards bereaved parents will find it really hard to concentrate and to focus on things.

"They will be in shock.

"Grief itself is a normal process but if a person isn't supported it can lead to mental health problems because of the intensity.

"In society we have this expectation that grief is this step-by-step process that gets better as time passes.

"That's somewhat true but it takes a lot longer after the death of the child."

Dr Roberts said supporting families through the loss of child was about respecting space and offering practical help such as cooking meals or doing household chores.

"It's not about cocooning the parents, but it's about checking in on them, making sure they're okay and whether there are things that they need.

"But at the same time it's important not to take over."

Helping sick children understand death

LEE-ANN Pedersen has been helping children come to terms with their own mortality for more than 10 years.

The 45-year-old nurse practitioner at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital works with Australia's sickest kids - little ones who have life-shortening chronic illnesses.

A focus on "family and honesty" underpins Ms Pedersen's approach to discussing death with her young patients.

"My job is to work with how the family operates," she said.

"I respect the family's wishes and how their philosophies work but if the child asks me a direct question, I'm not going to lie to them."

Ms Pedersen said her job was hard but it was also a privilege.

"We're in a very privileged position in that we get to meet families at a very vulnerable time and we are just one small part of the puzzle," she said.

"We can make a difference but sadly we can't change what's going to happen.

"We try to make it better for the family and the little person in the middle.

"That is what keeps you coming to work every day."

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital treats children from across northern New South Wales and Queensland.

ARM NEWSDESK