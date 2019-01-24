Hidden explicit gag in PM photo

Scott Morrison shared this image with a FM radio crew — not noticing the mug.

Scott Morrison probably thought the worst part of his appearance on a regional FM radio station yesterday was being asked about his bathroom habits.

But the Prime Minister soon discovered there were more embarrassing shenanigans to come, which he inadvertently helped promote far beyond the Cairns area.

Mr Morrison paid a visit to Hit Far North Queensland's studios on Wednesday for an interview with breakfast co-hosts Shad and Carly.

After a particularly probing chat, in which Mr Morrison was asked if he ever had "a peek" at others while using the urinals in Parliament House, he graciously posed for a photo.

The PM even shared the snap to his own Instagram story feed, obviously not noticing the cheeky host's explicit mug.

"Chatting with Shad and Carly at Hit FM Cairns," Mr Morrison wrote on the image, followed by an emoji of a microphone.

On their own, the letters U, N and T painted on the outside of the cup are meaningless, but the painted handle preceding them, in the shape of C, makes the message fairly clear.

The mug in question held by a Queensland FM radio host.

After social media users noticed the C-bomb cup and began sharing it widely, the image was suddenly removed from Mr Morrison's feed.

But Shad took to his own account to keep the gag going, posting the PM's original picture as well as a close up of the offending mug.

Shad and Carly hosted the breakfast show on Hit Far North Queensland.

This morning, the radio host farewelled long-time listeners in Cairns, marking his last day on air at the Southern Cross Austereo-owned radio station.

"Thank you so much for putting up with me every morning," he told listeners. "It's been real. It's been really fun - exciting times."

But rather than a punishment for his viral insult to Mr Morrison, his exit was unrelated.

Shad told news.com.au he's heading south to take up a new gig with 2GO and Triple M in Gosford.

Hit Far North Queensland host Shad celebrated his last day on air today.

In an announcement on air last week, the presenter said it had been a difficult decision to make. And so, it seems his cheeky picture yesterday might've been his way of going out with a bang.

Shad declined to comment about his motive or the social media reaction to the picture. Southern Cross Austereo did not respond to a request for comment.

It's not been the easiest of weeks for Mr Morrison, who faces growing backlash over his 'captain's pick' saw an endorsed Liberal candidate dumped in the seat of Gilmore to make way for former Labor president Warren Mundine.