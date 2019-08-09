Scott Morrison slams CA’s new transgender policy

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison says Cricket Australia is using a "sledge hammer" to fix the "very sensitive issue" of transgender people in sport.

Cricket Australia's new transgender policy announced yesterday would see people who identified as a different sex to what they were born allowed to play in local to national teams.

Mr Morrison said Cricket Australia shouldn't have implemented a blanket rule and instead left these decisions to local clubs.

"I just think local sport should be run by local sport," he said on the Alan Jones Show this morning.

"Cricket Australia understand this is a very heavy handed approach they are taking.

"I think there are far more practical ways to deal with this rather than this heavy handed approach.

Scott Morrison believes Cricket Australia has gone too far. Picture: Kym Smith

"Why there is the necessity to get the sledgehammer on this (issue) is mystifying me."

On Thursday, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said as strength, stamina and physique are all relevant factors in sport, transgender and gender diverse players would be supported to participate in top flight cricket, subject to certain criteria.

Transgender or gender-diverse players seeking to compete in the female-elite category must demonstrate a concentration of testosterone in serum less than 10 nanomoles per litre continuously for 12 months or more.

"Discrimination of any sort has no place in the game," Roberts said.

"Our dedication to a fair and inclusive sport across international and domestic competitions sees the policy strike a balance between the opportunity to participate and ensuring fair competition."

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts made the transgender announcement earlier this week. Picture: AAP

He says the policy will align closely with the International Cricket Council's Eligibility on the Basis of Gender Recognition, while a referral process to an expert panel had been established to ensure fair and meaningful competition.

Roberts said guidelines for grassroots level cricket would assist clubs, players, administrators, coaches and other volunteers deliver a "safe, welcoming and inclusive environment, free of harassment and discrimination for gender diverse players."

Australian cricketer Megan Schutt welcomed the policy announcement and said inclusion mattered "in every sense."

"Now that we know that anyone who is transgender or gender diverse has a chance to play cricket at the highest level - and rightfully so - I'm confident that the elite cricket policy will provide a fair process for transgender and gender diverse cricketers to embark on that pathway," she said.