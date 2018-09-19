New PM gives premiers the swerve

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has cancelled his first major meeting with state premiers in October, as fallout continues from the leadership spill.

While it has announced a royal commission into aged care this week, the Federal Government has been accused by the Opposition of struggling to find its agenda since the damaging spill.

Mr Morrison's office confirmed last night the Council of Australian Governments previously scheduled for October 4 had been cancelled, saying that the reform agenda still needed work from both the states and Commonwealth.

It has been rolled into the final meeting of the year, expected in December, by agreement from all parties.

Last week Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hinted that the October meeting could be in danger.

"COAG is due to happen in October. We haven't yet got confirmation from the Prime Minister that it will take place," she said.

COAG is a regular meeting between state, territory and federal governments to discuss matters of national importance.

The now-scrapped National Energy Guarantee was the central point to the last COAG meeting held in August.

Scott Morrison has confirmed COAG is cancelled. Picture: Kym Smith

Meanwhile, tax returns of private schools parents showing they're not all cashed up could play a key role in resolving the school funding dispute that has dogged the Coalition Government for the past year.

New Education Minister Dan Tehan told The Courier-Mail the proposal to use the data to figure out the needs-based funding Catholic and independent sectors had "very much informed the discussions", which he hopes can be concluded within weeks.

The Chaney review, which made the recommendation for de-identified tax returns to work out the socio-economic status of a school, is yet to be endorsed by the Government.

But it is understood the government is looking at it very closely and it is expected to formally respond to this also within weeks.

Mr Tehan said the Chaney report was important work and the government would be responding to it shortly.

"That has very much informed the discussions - as have other factors which have need to be taken into account," he said.

"It's under consideration by the government. We'll have more to say in coming weeks."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk foreshadowed the move.

One of the key challenges in the negotiations has been finding a way to support choice of schooling in remote areas and boarding schools, while balancing that against low-fee schools in places like inner-city Brisbane.

While the Catholic have been vocal on school funding for months, independent schools in Queensland have been putting pressure on the government as well.

Mr Tehan said any resolution would be "sector-blind".

"I've got to make sure we understand all the concerns and issues raised by both the Catholic sector and independent sector," he said.

"I want to make sure we keep the basis of the needs-based funding approach."

Catholic schools have raised concerns they would miss out on billions of dollars in funding as they were being moved on to a new needs-based funding model over six years, instead of 10 years like other sectors.

This was due to the government modelling determining they had been over funded.

The Queensland Catholic Education Commission has said they were not looking for "special deals", but wanted the same treatment as other sectors.

Independent Schools Queensland has welcomed early talks from the new minister but warned "it is critical that all non-government schools are treated fairly and equally".