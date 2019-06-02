PM arrives in Solomon Islands to meet old friends

Scott Morrison (left) is seen being greeted after arriving at Honiara International Airport. Picture: AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has arrived in the Solomon Islands for a quick trip, where he will likely face questions about his plans to combat climate change.

Mr Morrison's trip to the Pacific comes weeks after leaders in the region met to try to increase international efforts towards climate change.

He is expected to spent 24-hours in the region before travelling to the UK and Singapore over the next week with a packed agenda.

Mr Morrison touched down in Honiara on Sunday afternoon with his wife Jenny.

It is the first visit to the region by an Australian prime minister since 2008.

The prime minister's focus this trip will be renewing ties with old friends.

Solomon Islands MP Peter Kenilorea Jr wants Australia to show "stronger leadership" on climate change, according to SBS News.

During his visit there, Mr Morrison will be keen to show Australia's promise of greater engagement within the Pacific region is more than just words when he meets Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare - who was elected for his fourth stint as leader in April.

The pair have spoken before but this is their first meeting in person.

Mr Morrison is expected to make announcements building on the themes of the Pacific step-up: economic development, infrastructure, labour mobility and tackling shared security challenges.

Announcements are expected to come from the $2 billion fund which the Morrison government created last year to loan money towards infrastructure projects in the Pacific.

When he eventually moves on to London later this week, the PM will meet British economic and security officials before representing Australia at the 75th anniversary commemorations of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth on June 5.

It will give Mr Morrison the opportunity to talk with world leaders including outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He will be hoping to build support for his proposed G20 initiative to stop terrorists exploiting social media, along with discussions on other topics including Iran, Syria, the global economy and world trade.

While in the UK, Mr Morrison will also address the Australia-UK Chamber of Commerce, underlining his government's commitment to the economic partnership with Britain and plans to move quickly on a free-trade agreement once Brexit is resolved.

In Singapore, he will join his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong for the annual leaders meeting, joined by Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne and Trade Minister Simon Birmingham.

At a lunch with some 400 businesspeople, Mr Morrison plans to highlight Australia's commitments to deepening economic and security ties with Southeast Asia.