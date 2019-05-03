Menu
Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison in tonight's People's Debate.
Politics

LIVE: Leaders to go head-to-head in election debate

Hannah Busch
by and Staff writers
3rd May 2019 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:36 PM
AFTER a scandal-filled week for Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten, the two leaders will tonight face undecided voters at their second debate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Bill Shorten will go head-to-head tonight in front of an audience of undecided voters in Brisbane. Watch right here when the debate goes live. We'll bring you updates as the debate gets underway. 

UPDATES: 

6.40: The worldwide question over Facebook and tax and the hot-button topic of franking credit has taken up much of Bill Shorten's answer to a question about policy costing. 

It was the second question of the night, and gave Morrison a chance to question why Labor voted against multinational tax avoidance laws in 2015.

Speers attempted to get an answer on whether Facebook would be forced to pay tax in Australia under a Labor government. 

Shorten eventually told the audience more plans on multinational tax would be announced on Sunday. 

6.35: Bill Shorten and Scott Morrison have given their opening addresses to a debate crowd in Brisbane as both leaders attempt to snag votes from an undecided electorate. 

Sky News' David Speers moderates tonight's debate. 

The first question was about sexual assault and rates of conviction against rapists. 

PM Scott Morrison said he couldn't think of a more disturbing prospect. 

He said the country needed to address the disrespect of women.

Shorten said he was in agreement with many of Morrison's strategies. 

"What we intend to do is invest in more refuges," he said. 

Shorten said Labor would also introduce family violence leave using federal funding. 

Morrison said the LNP had already legislated for domestic violence leave.  

