Scott and Leishman poised to pounce at Memorial Tournament

Adam Scott watches his tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Picture: Jay LaPrete/AP

AUSTRALIA'S Adam Scott believes a Memorial Tournament victory is there for the taking, having launched himself into weekend contention with his best 36-hole start at the Ohio event in 12 years.

Scott sits just two shots behind the lead at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted $A13.1 million PGA Tour event after shooting 71, 66 for a seven-under-par total.

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer (68) shares the lead at nine-under-par, alongside Troy Merritt (66) and Kyoung-Hoon Lee (67).

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth (70) is fourth at eight under.

Not since 2007 - when he followed a 70 with a career-best, 10-under-par 62 to take a two-shot lead through 36 holes - has Scott started the Memorial this well.

Muirfield Village favours gifted ball-strikers such as Scott, and the former world No.1 feels he is poised for a drought-breaking PGA Tour victory.

"It is absolutely there for the taking ... but I also think that is the case for me at every tournament lately," Scott told AAP.

Scott's results support his claim - he has started the final round with a chance to win in five of the eight PGA Tour events he has played this year.

That includes the Masters, where he shared the 36-hole lead, and the elite Players Championship. He also contended and tied for eighth at the PGA Championship two weeks ago.

However, the theme of Scott's season has been lacklustre weekend rounds.

It is also the narrative of his record at the Memorial, where he averages over par in each of the final two rounds. He has had three top-five results without lifting the trophy.

"I've played a lot of good golf here, just never four days in a row," Scott said.

More than three years since his last victory worldwide, Scott says the key to winning is not thinking about the result.

"It's about getting out of my own way and you have to be putting in the work to do that," Scott said.

"If I've outworked everybody, then I can stand on the tee and look anyone eye to eye, and look at the course, and think: 'Yeah, I'll take you on today.'"

Marc Leishman (71) is next best of the Australians at six-under.

Leishman's countrymen Matt Jones (67) and Aaron Baddeley (70) are two-under and tied for 33rd with five-time Memorial winner Tiger Woods (72).

Queensland's Jason Day continued his poor record at the Memorial. The former world No.1 shot 74 and at five-over he missed the one-over cut.

Day is a member at Muirfield Village and lives nearby, but his best result in 11 starts is a tie for 15th.

Also missing the cut was Day's fellow Queenslander Cameron Smith (74) at seven-over.