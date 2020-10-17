Scorned customer allegedly threatened business owners
A Sunshine Coast man has been charged with stalking for racially vilifying business owners and threatening to damage their business, police allege.
Caloundra police officer-in-charge John Mahony said a 39-year-old Caloundra man was arrested and charged with stalking on Wednesday.
‘Foolish’ burglary: Dad cuts boat free with grinder
Taxi driver’s ‘disgraceful’ move after pub pick-up
Senior Sergeant Mahony said Caloundra police started an investigation on Monday after the local business owners made a complaint.
“Police received a complaint from a local retailer regarding (alleged) threats to damage business premises and racial vilification of the business owners,” he said.
Sen-Sgt Mahony said the man was a previous customer of the business.
The man has been charged with two offences of stalking.
He is expected to appear in Caloundra Magistrates Court on November 1.