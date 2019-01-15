Menu
The man was riding a Lime scooter. Picture: File photo/David Geraghty
Scooter rider charged with drink driving

by Thomas Morgan
15th Jan 2019 11:58 AM
A MAN has been charged with drink driving while riding a Lime scooter through Brisbane's Fortitude Valley on Saturday night.

Police allege a 43-year-old Newstead man was not wearing a helmet when he was pulled over by officers on James St.

He was breathalysed and allegedly returned a reading of 0.174, or 3.5 times the legal limit.

Queensland Police Service today said riders of Lime scooters, like with any motorised mode of transport, were treated the same as driving a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 6.

