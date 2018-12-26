Scooter ride turns sour for drunk tradie

A FUN motorised scooter ride on the Gold Coast soured for a young Ipswich tradie when he got busted for drink driving. And for driving when unlicensed.

The Surfers Paradise celebration of his 21st birthday by Zeplin Arts-Wade proved costly.

Zeplin Jude Arts-Wade, 21, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving (.069) when on a Learner/Probationary licence in Ferny Ave at Surfers Paradise on October 20; driving unlicensed - repeat offender; and unlawful possession of a cancelled licence.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka said police intercepted the rider on the scooter at 3.30pm.

He held a P-licence but this was disqualified in June for four months and he did not renew it. He tested positive to alcohol - 0.069.

Defence lawyer Natasha Shorter said the landscaper, apprentice carpenter was celebrating his 21st birthday and his father's 50th.

The family rented motorised scooters.

She said Arts-Wade instructs that he only drank two beers and not feeling any effects when police stopped him.

Mr Shorter said he was now enrolled to do an attitudinal driving workshop at Cleveland in February.

And without his licence his apprenticeship would be in real jeopardy.

Magistrate David Shepherd accepted he was taking steps to address the issue that gets him into trouble.

Mr Shepherd said it was not surprising that young people make stupid decisions when drinking because that's what alcohol does, and he needs to take more care.

Arts-Wade was fined $1000 and disqualified seven months.