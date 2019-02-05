Menu
Scoot has incredible business class fares to Singapore. Picture: Scoot
Airline’s crazy $289 business class fare

5th Feb 2019 8:50 AM

IT's the business class fare cheaper than a seat in economy.

Low cost carrier, Scoot, has launched a sale on its business class seats that can see you nab a flight from Perth to Singapore from just $289. The sale also includes fares from Sydney and Melbourne to Singapore from $389 one-way and the Gold Coast from $349.

So what does business class look like on a budget airline? You'll get reclining leather seats, a 15kg carry-on plus 30kg of checked-in luggage.

Throw in priority boarding, a meal and drink, entertainment, Wi-Fi and in-seat power to charge up your devices. At this price, it's an absolute steal.

"If the savvy business person can be a little flexible and forward-thinking with their planning, they can probably fly ScootBiz to Asia for under $1000, avoiding school and public holiday periods, price watching in the Scoot app, and pouncing on sales," says Jared Simcox, Country Manager Australia for Scoot.

"Many businesses have also cut travel allowances, so employees are choosing greater comfort and more perks for the same price, to stay within their travel budget. At some fare levels they can even earn Kris Flyer points* too," he added.

The sale starts at 1pm AEST and finishes at 0259 on Sunday 10 February, 2019.

The fares include all taxes and travel must be completed by 30 May 2019.

