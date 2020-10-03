‘ScoMo’s whore’: Candidate hit by lewd graffiti

In a nasty attack on fledgling LNP candidate Lauren Day, the happily married mother of two young children has been called Prime Minister Scott Morrison's "whore".

Mrs Day, 38, a former Channel 10 reporter and the wife of a police officer, has also been branded racist in the brazen vandalism of her campaign signs in the Brisbane electorate of Maiwar, currently held by Greens state leader Michael Berkman.

Lewd graffiti on the campaign signs of LNP candidate for Maiwar Lauren Day. Picture: supplied.

"It's really disappointing, and the Left have resorted to very low tactics that actually show how desperate they are," said Mrs Day, mother of Joseph, 6, and Rosie, 1.

"I'm teaching my kids about democracy and the importance of appreciating other people's opinions, so to have this happen is so disrespectful.

"We should be better than this as a society."

Portraits of a smiling Mrs Day have been defaced with crude drawings of men's genitalia and the words "ScoMo's whore". She has never met Mr Morrison.

Lauren Day, with husband Matthew and children Joseph, 6, and Rosie, 1, and volunteers at Indooroopilly. She has described the graffiti attacks as “disrespectful” and “disappointing”. Picture: Richard Walker.

On other signs her face has been entirely painted out and "racist" scrawled in red.

Mrs Day, whose husband Matthew and son have been helping put up her signs in St Lucia, Bardon, Indooroopilly and other blue-ribbon suburbs in the electorate, said the graffiti paint had splattered over residents' fences and council footpaths.

"As a candidate, I understand you have certain scrutiny, but when it is the wilful damage of property, that crosses the line.

"I'm not riled personally - in my nearly 20 years in journalism I've 'doorknocked' bikies and people who've just lost their loved ones - so I'm tough, but vandalism is a criminal offence."

Mrs Day, who has reported the matter to the police, said many of her signs had been stolen and her Hyundai election van keyed and scratched.

Matthew and Joseph Day putting up signs last week. Photo: supplied.

Another of Mrs Day’s vandalised signs. Picture: Richard Walker.

Mr Berkman said: "I'm confident none of our team would be involved in such horrible personal attacks, especially these gendered slurs.

"People consistently tell me they're sick of politics and I think childish name-calling only makes that worse, which is why I've deliberately avoided dirty politicking throughout this campaign.

"I really feel for the volunteers who have to deal with this - my own team has spent the week cleaning and replacing Greens signs that were vandalised with homophobic slurs in Bardon.

"It has to stop."

Originally published as 'ScoMo's whore': Candidate hit by lewd graffiti