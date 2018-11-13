ScoMo's 'rock star' welcome has Coast MPs excited

New Prime Minister Scott Morrison presses the flesh at last week's Melbourne Cup Day festivities at Corbould Park.

New Prime Minister Scott Morrison presses the flesh at last week's Melbourne Cup Day festivities at Corbould Park.

THE Coalition may be losing favour nationally with Australian voters since Scott Morrison rolled Malcolm Turnbull as leader, but in Queensland polling paints a different picture and it's one LNP politicians say was in plain view during the Prime Minister's visit to the Sunshine Coast last week.

The latest Newspoll released today has the Coalition at the point of almost terminal decline, sinking to 45-55 on a two-party preferred basis.

The Liberal-National primary vote has tanked to just 35 per cent, just two points higher than its record low immediately after the leadership coup.

By comparison Labor's primary vote has climbed to 40 per cent while Mr Morrison's lead as preferred prime minister was now 42-36 with 22 per cent of voters uncommitted.

The national numbers come as a YouGov Galaxy poll in Queensland conducted for the Courier Mail has Labor and the Coalition neck and neck at 50-50 to form government after an election expected for mid 2019.



Fisher MP Andrew Wallace said polls came and went but he has been buoyed by the "rock star" welcome Mr Morrison had been given during his Melbourne Cup Day visit to the Sunshine Coast on November 6.

"I'm not convinced (by the Newspoll)," Mr Wallace said. "The Galaxy was 50-50.

"He spent time with me on Melbourne Cup Day and I had first hand experience. People treated him like a rock star.

"He was popular and people took time to speak with him. I don't believe the 45-55 Newspoll."

Mr Wallace said he was expecting an election around next May because the Mr Morrison needed time to allow people to get to know him and for him to prosecute his agenda.

"He'll go as late as he can," he said.

"Where I am people on the street are very happy with his performance to date. He's doing a good job, he's a real human being and I look forward to the next six months with him as leader."

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien was also full of praise for the way Mr Morrison had resonated with voters.

"He's real and authentic and it's easy to relate to him," he said. "The feedback is positive across Queensland according to colleagues. He's the real deal. Whether or not that's reflective across the country I'm not in a position to comment."

Mr O'Brien said while former PM Malcolm Turnbull did resonate with voters, Mr Morrison did with more of them.

"Why that is, it is difficult to put a finger on it," he said. "Since becoming PM he's spent a lot of time in Queensland and I hope that will continue."