ScoMo weighs into bikini stoush

The Prime Minister has given his thoughts on a stoush between a Sydney woman and her apartment's block security guard after she claimed she was told her bikini was too revealing.

Kristy Miller said she was told by a security guard at her Zetland apartment to "go and put shorts on" a move she publicly branded "appalling".

The security guard reportedly pointed to a sign that read G-strings were banned but Ms Miller claims it was a "normal" bikini.

After her story went viral and gained national attention the PM was asked about his thoughts on the matter.

"I thought they always could (wear what they want) I was not aware that any of that had been constricted," Scott Morrison told 2GB Radio on Thursday morning.

Kristy Miller has slammed the “double standards” of security guards at her apartment complex, after being told to cover up for wearing a bikini that “wasn’t to pool standards”. Picture: Supplied

"I'm surprised that it even applied," the Prime Minister said.

"I tell you what though, as the father of daughters I might have some dress standards and conditions, but that's for the family."

Ms Miller sparked a furious backlash over the incident when she shared it on a Facebook community group where other residents claiming they too had been subjected to similar incidents at the complex.

The 39-year-old fought back, describing bikinis as our "national costume" and showing the offending white two-piece in an interview with A Current Affair Wednesday night.

Kristy Miller. Picture: Instagram

The bikini Ms Miller was wearing. Picture: Toby Zerna

"It's accepted at any major beach in Australia, so why wouldn't it be accepted here in Zetland in the middle of Sydney?" she told the program.

"My message is, is this offensive?"

In her earlier Facebook post on Tuesday Ms Miller said the experience had left her feeling "humiliated and degraded".

"I just think it's crazy that security are patrolling pools, looking at women's bikini bottoms and judging if they think it's suitable or not. What gives them the right?" she told the program.

What's more infuriating, she added, was the double standard over who the rules at the pool, which call for being "adequately dressed", don't apply to male residents.

Kristy Miller’s Facebook post.

Even an apology from the security team implied she was to blame for the incident, telling her that if "everyone follows the building rule, guards will never bother anyone".

"There's no rules for men. Not once did they go and attack any man. Men are fine to wear Speedos, that's OK, but women's bikini bottoms are not OK," she said.

"(The security) can't prey on women, they can't shame women, they can't victimise women. Who do they think they are? They won't go and say this to a man. Clearly they've come across the wrong person here, and I'm willing to go all the way with this, to stand up so women don't feel ashamed for what they're wearing and they can wear a bikini."

Ms Miller said the same rules don't apply to male residents. Picture: Facebook

Building management staff said yesterday they were reviewing CCTV and would take action if necessary "which includes termination".

Originally published as ScoMo weighs into bikini stoush