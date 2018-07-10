Scientists put bite on mozzie

MOSQUITOES: Burnett Heads resident Rose James shared her story with the NewsMail in April 2016 after the debilitating mosquito-bourne virus hit two family members.

MOSQUITOES: Burnett Heads resident Rose James shared her story with the NewsMail in April 2016 after the debilitating mosquito-bourne virus hit two family members. Mike Knott BUN050416ROSS1

SCIENTISTS have hailed a world-first breakthrough in wiping out up to 90 per cent of deadly disease-carrying mosquitoes in a trial in north Queensland.

The CSIRO study, revealed yesterday, released three million sterilised male Aedes aegypti mozzies into three small sugar towns near Innisfail and almost completely eradicated the dangerous bugs known to carry dengue, zika, yellow fever and chikungunya.

Researchers hope the findings can help prevent global mosquito-borne outbreaks of the potentially fatal diseases.

"This is a substantial step forward in our ability to eradicate exotic mosquitoes,'' CSIRO research director Dr Paul De Barro said.

"We can show this knocks the mozzie population right down.”

According to the Bundaberg Regional Council Aedes aegypti was found in Gin Gin previously and in Childers in the '80s and again in 2016.

This mosquito has the ability to transmit dengue fever, but only if it bites someone who is currently suffering from the disease.

Burnett Heads resident Rose James shared her story with the NewsMail in April 2016 after the debilitating mosquito-bourne virus hit two family members.

Rose James and her daughter Megan Watts both tested positives to Ross River virus, which was spread by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Ms James said her doctor was reluctant to order the blood test but after convincing him, she returned a positive result.

She said symptoms included joint swelling, aches and fever and there was no treatment except rest and pain relief.

The CSIRO had to look forward strategically to meet a major biosecurity threat.

The Debug Innisfail project used male mosquitoes infected with a strain of wolbachia, which when mated with females, caused the mozzie population to crash.

Preliminary data shows more than 80 per cent of the population was wiped out, but with further analysis, that figure is expected to be closer to 90 per cent.

It is different to Eliminate Dengue, a World Mosquito Program funded by the Gates Foundation, which sterilises mosquitoes, but does not eradicate them.

The CSIRO hopes the new technology can be used in a significant step towards battling infectious diseases.

One of the world's biggest killers, the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infect almost 400 million people with diseases every year. They are linked to 20,000 annual deaths from dengue.