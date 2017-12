Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

ESCAPED cattle caused Leslie Lowe to leave home after a few rums to round up the straying stock.

Lowe, a 51-year-old environmental scientist, pleaded guilty to drink driving on the Ring Rd at Thabeban at 7.45pm on October 11.

His lawyer said he had no intention of going out that night but received a phone call about the cattle escaping.

Unable to contact a colleague, he drove himself, was pulled over and blew 0.068.

Lowe was fined $100 and lost his licence for a month.