Scientist behind height restriction explains process

AN ENVIRONMENTAL scientist whose advice affected the Queensland Government's decision to limit building height in Bargara has compiled a Commonwealth Government report for national light pollution guidelines.

Perth based scientist Kellie Pendoley's review was being internally reviewed by bureaucrats and was likely to be released this year.

While gathering data the independent scientist worked with Queensland environmental regulators, who had planned to complete their own process but instead aligned with the scientist's findings, leading to local light policies to protect Loggerhead turtles that were ahead of changes to potential national standards.

Dr Pendoley said the guideline was not going to be uniform or limiting light at the same levels across Australia, but would be considering local environmental factors.

Her report advised that each project's risk assessment and potential impact be considered across the country, and if there was an impact then there needed to be ways to manage it.

"Industry has pretty much been on board with this,” Dr Pendoley said.

"It is actually urban-suburban council controlled lighting that hasn't really been captured by environmental (factors).

"It will help focus attention on that process.”

Last month Minister for State Development Cameron Dick enforced a two-year Temporary Local Planning Instrument in Bargara, enforcing a two-storey limit for non-residential properties and a five storey limit for residential properties along the esplanade.

Further back along Miller, Burkitt, and See Streets, the limitation was set to six storeys, along where the proposed Jewel development is set to be.

Dr Pendoley said that it was not so much the height of the buildings that impacted turtles, but the height of the lights, and technically there was no such thing as "turtle friendly” lights.

"The high rises in the Gold Coast strike horror in my heart,” Dr Pendoley said.

"Light is so uncontrolled, it's incredible. It is a whole wall of bright blazing light behind the beach.

"There is good sand, but that amount of disturbance would have driven the females away years ago.”

Turtles nesting for the first time will likely return to the beach they hatched from decades before, but they will scout the area first and if it is confronting then they would leave.

As for the proposed Jewel development that has now been cut from nine to six storeys, the scientist said it was the first time she was aware of a development's lighting that had been specifically chosen to reduce harm to turtles.

"It's the first time I have heard anything being done like that in Australia,” she said.

"I'm not sure of anywhere...maybe in Florida but I don't think so.”

Dr Pendoley said she does not normally speak to media, and does not like getting involved in local political decisions.

"I have that independence and I have kept it that way,” she said.

"I think it works better that way.”