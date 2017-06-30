Science passion is taking Bundy student places

FOR 16-year-old Bundaberg student Lauren Drabwell, science, maths and technology have always been a passion.

Now, the Kepnock State High School year 12 scholar will take her interests further when she heads to the International Science School at The University of Sydney next week.

The two week, fully funded school selected Lauren after she submitted her interest online.

"I actually heard about it from friends and thought it would be something great to be involved in,” she said.

"The application process involved an online questionnaire, a submission of my grades and a letter of recommendation.”

The ISS is only held every two years and is limited to 140 students from Australia and seven other countries.

Students need to be high achieving and focused on the subject of science.

This year, the topic of ISS will be "Future Power" with leading scientists from around the world presenting in the two week event.

Lauren said a highlight of the event would be a special lecture from Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, well-known Australian science communicator who is known as an author and science commentator on radio and television including Weekend Sunrise.

"I am extremely excited to here from Dr Karl and the other scientists,” she said.

"We will be doing all kinds of science experiments and I am very keen to meet people who have the same interests as I do.”

It's not the first time Lauren has been successful in the science and technology world.

Last year, she attended the STEM camp at Queensland University of Technology for one week.

Lauren Drabwell was selected to attend the STEM Camp at QUT last year. Ashley Clark

Lauren also completed Year 12 Maths B a year early as part of the Challenge Maths program at Kepnock State High School.

She said her passion for all things science, maths and technology was something that she hoped would lead her into a great career.

"I am currently considering biomedical engineering as my career choice but I am open to other pathways,” she said.

"I just love the innovation of it all and the fact that there is always more to learn.”

Lauren will head to Sydney next week and the International Science School program will kick off on July 2.