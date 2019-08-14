Science groups hits back against Dr Ridd after Bundy speech

THE society of Australia's leading coral reef scientists is telling the Bundaberg public it is concerned by a sugar cane industry-sponsored speaking tour.

It is supported by the Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS).

A statement from the Australian Coral Reef Society (ACRS) yesterday says the group is "deeply concerned” by the lecture tour sponsored by the sugar cane industry group, Canegrowers.

On Monday, Dr Peter Ridd addressed about 300 people at Bundaberg's Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, where he spoke about the need for a review of the science on the Great Barrier Reef.

In the statement, the ACRS said the Great Barrier Reef was facing "fundamental challenges” from rapidly warming ocean temperatures caused by climate change, coupled with poor water quality.

"Australia's top coral reef scientists couldn't be clearer, our reef needs serious, urgent action on water quality to give it the best chance of a healthy future,” AMCS spokesperson Shani Tager said.

"It is time to respect the science.

"We need the Queensland Government to get on with the job of passing its new laws that will clean up the water on our Reef.

"Voluntary programs haven't done anywhere near enough to clean up the water, this bill is absolutely necessary.

"Cutting farm pollution and cleaning up our reef's water is essential to give our reef a fighting chance to survive climate change.

"Australia made a promise to the World Heritage committee that it would take steps to clean up the reef's water. When the committee meets again next year to talk about our reef, it will be looking at what action has been taken.”

Last week, Dr Ridd said he was not being paid by Canegrowers for the speaking tour.