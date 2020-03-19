Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.
This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.
Offbeat

Schwarzenegger's strange coronavirus lecture

by Sam Clench
19th Mar 2020 1:35 PM

He appears to be speaking particularly to kids on Spring Break.

Here we see a very pink Arnie reclining in a jacuzzi, puffing on a cigar and delivering a very chill lecture to those who are not following the authorities' instructions to isolate.

"I still see photos and videos of people sitting at outside cafes all over the world, and having a good time and hanging out in crowds. That is not wise, because that's how you get the virus," he says.

 

 

"Stay away from crowds, stay away from being in restaurants and outdoor cafes. Especially now, in springtime, the older kids are going to the beach and celebrating and drinking and all that stuff. This is not a good idea.

"So stay away from the crowds, go home, and then we can overcome this whole problem, this whole virus, in no time. But you've got to go and follow those orders."

This follows the even better video of him hanging out with a couple of donkeys a few days ago.

More Stories

arnold schwarzenegger celebrity coronavirus movie star offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man found dead at Kirbys Wall

        premium_icon Man found dead at Kirbys Wall

        News Police were preparing a report for the coroner.

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:54 PM
        UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Walkervale crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Walkervale crash

        News EMERGENCY Crews are responding to a serious accident in Walkervale this morning.

        Bundy musician finding new ways to reach a crowd

        premium_icon Bundy musician finding new ways to reach a crowd

        Music Phoebe Jay is taking her music live online to stay connected

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:23 PM
        Final days: Bullzye reveals what led to mass store collapse

        premium_icon Final days: Bullzye reveals what led to mass store collapse

        Business The company has gone into liquidation

        • 19th Mar 2020 12:34 PM