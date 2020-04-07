Most Australian students will complete term two online as education ministers thrash out a plan for those in their final year of school.

Medical experts insist schools are still safe but parents are being urged to keep their kids home if they can.

"For the majority of children it will be online learning for term two," federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told ABC radio.

Mr Tehan will meet his state and territory counterparts on Tuesday to devise a national framework for the next six months.

But the difficult issue of what to do with year 12 students who will miss out on months of face-to-face teaching has been pushed back until later this week.

Mr Tehan says all options are on the table for final year students.

Year 12 exams are expected to be postponed until at least December and universities will likely be asked to delay the start of the 2021 academic year.

However, Mr Tehan has effectively ruled out an extra year of school for year 12 students.

"Every state and territory education minister - and it's my strong view as well - do not want to see that," he said.

"We want to make sure that we can get as many students through this year as we possibly can."

Mr Tehan's personal preference is adjusting ATAR scores across the country to account for COVID-19 or changing the university assessment system.

"We want to make sure that this year 12 cohort does not suffer as a result of the coronavirus," he said.

"We want them to be able to pursue their dreams for university, for vocational education, or whether they want to go into work next year."

Originally published as Schools to go online in term two