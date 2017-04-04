Schools targeted by vandals

KEEP watch over schools.



That's the message from Bundaberg police after an education facility was recently targeted by vandals.



The alleged incident, which happened between 9am on April 1 and 7.30am on April 2 left three windows damaged at a Kepnock Rd address.



Senior constable Danielle Loftus said police were investigating the alleged wilful damage offence.



She urged residents living close by to schools to keep an eye out over the school holiday period.



"If you have a school close by, please keep watch on it, listen and report any suspicious behaviour to the 24 hour School Watch hotline 13 17 88," she said.



"Our Volunteers in Policing have also reminded locals of the need to keep watch on schools by conducting letter box drops in a number of streets around the region this week."



If you have any information which may assist investigators, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1700584281.

