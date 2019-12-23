Schools solar initiative reaches new milestone

Fraser Coast schools are set to receive solar panels under the State Government's Advancing Clean Energy Schools program.

SCHOOLS across the Fraser Coast will have solar panels installed as part of a State Government program - and the ACES initiative has now reached a new milestone, with 10,000 already installed.

Hervey Bay Special School, Hervey Bay State School, Kawungan State School, Pialba State School, Sandy Strait State School, Torquay State School, Urangan Point State School, Urangan State High School and Yarrilee State School will be among the first 30 schools in the North Coast region to have solar panels installed as part of the Advancing Clean Energy Schools program.

Fourteen Queensland state schools will be fitted with solar panels between now and the end of the year, meaning an extra 2000 panels will be installed before January.

Fraser Coast businessman Greg McGarvie, the brains behind the Teebar Solar Farm and start-up company ACE EV, which produced Australia's first manufactured electric vehicle, said it made sense to use the cheapest and cleanest source of energy - the sun - to generate power.

"It's very sensible to create that renewable energy during the day, it's very cheap," he said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said installation work would ramp up over the Christmas holiday period.

"We're making great progress in making our state schools more energy efficient," she said.

"So far, 76 schools have received solar panels, with many more on the way.

"Importantly, the rollout of the ACES program is expected to support 320 jobs and 58,000 hours of apprentice work.

"It is wonderful to see schools in Gladstone, Townsville, Rockhampton and Toowoomba next on the list to receive panels this month.

"This is welcome news for these schools on day one of the Christmas holidays."

Ms Grace said the ACES program will help reduce the energy costs at schools, which are some of the biggest energy users in the state.

"This program is such a boost for our education system here in Queensland," the minister said.