Schools prepare to go ahead amid virus outbreak

SAFETY measures are being implemented in Bundaberg schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace said state schools would remain open in alignment with current advice from the Chief Medical Officer.

“If there is a need to close individual schools, these decisions will be made quickly, based on further advice from health experts and parents will be quickly informed,” Ms Grace said.

She said plans for the continuity of learning and teaching were essential and school principals would continue preparation in that regard.

“As in other disaster and emergency management events, the department has online learning materials and virtual classroom capability that can be used by schools to support sustained curriculum delivery,” she said.

The advice yesterday was while there was no need for mass school closures, activities and gatherings such a fetes, fairs and concerts that involved more than 500 people were to be postponed.

In schools with more than 500 students, principals were asked to cease full school assemblies, arrange staggered lunch breaks and reschedule other large events.

In a letter to the St Lukes Anglican School community yesterday, school principal Craig Merritt announced changes to the school calendar and day-to-day running of the school.

In a statement to the NewsMail, Mr Merritt said the school had been planning for a number of different scenarios.

“As part of St Luke’s Anglican School’s commitment to the health and safety of our community we are monitoring the coronavirus situation closely and following advice from government agencies and global organisations,” Mr Merritt said.

“We have implemented a number of adjustments to ensure the safety of our students, staff, parents and friends.

“We understand our community is facing uncharted territory and a heightened sense of anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 situation.

“Our team have been closely monitoring the situation and planning for a broad range of scenarios, we are taking particular care to ensure we offer pastoral support to those who may need it, as well as providing online education platforms to support learning for our students.”

Other Bundaberg schools and the Rockhampton Diocese were contacted for comment.