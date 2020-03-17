Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education Minister Grace Grace addressing media.
Education Minister Grace Grace addressing media.
News

Schools prepare to go ahead amid virus outbreak

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAFETY measures are being implemented in Bundaberg schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace said state schools would remain open in alignment with current advice from the Chief Medical Officer.

“If there is a need to close individual schools, these decisions will be made quickly, based on further advice from health experts and parents will be quickly informed,” Ms Grace said.

She said plans for the continuity of learning and teaching were essential and school principals would continue preparation in that regard.

“As in other disaster and emergency management events, the department has online learning materials and virtual classroom capability that can be used by schools to support sustained curriculum delivery,” she said.

The advice yesterday was while there was no need for mass school closures, activities and gatherings such a fetes, fairs and concerts that involved more than 500 people were to be postponed.

In schools with more than 500 students, principals were asked to cease full school assemblies, arrange staggered lunch breaks and reschedule other large events.

In a letter to the St Lukes Anglican School community yesterday, school principal Craig Merritt announced changes to the school calendar and day-to-day running of the school.

In a statement to the NewsMail, Mr Merritt said the school had been planning for a number of different scenarios.

“As part of St Luke’s Anglican School’s commitment to the health and safety of our community we are monitoring the coronavirus situation closely and following advice from government agencies and global organisations,” Mr Merritt said.

“We have implemented a number of adjustments to ensure the safety of our students, staff, parents and friends.

“We understand our community is facing uncharted territory and a heightened sense of anxiety surrounding the COVID-19 situation.

“Our team have been closely monitoring the situation and planning for a broad range of scenarios, we are taking particular care to ensure we offer pastoral support to those who may need it, as well as providing online education platforms to support learning for our students.”

Other Bundaberg schools and the Rockhampton Diocese were contacted for comment.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg coronavirus education minister grace grace schools
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who is Bundaberg mayoral candidate Kirt J Anthony?

        premium_icon Who is Bundaberg mayoral candidate Kirt J Anthony?

        News THE Bundaberg South resident describes himself as “very caring, understanding, and willing to help you out.”

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Does the Bundaberg’s Open for Development scheme work?

        premium_icon Does the Bundaberg’s Open for Development scheme work?

        News IS BUNDABERG’S Open For Development Scheme working? Local candidates response to...

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        FINE FEAST: Event caters to food lovers with flavoursome menu

        premium_icon FINE FEAST: Event caters to food lovers with flavoursome...

        News BUNDABERG is often recognised as one of Australia’s best food hubs and now, two...

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        “Business as normal” at prepoll despite virus tension

        premium_icon “Business as normal” at prepoll despite virus tension

        News “People are still a little bit anxious coming to pre-poll”, incumbent mayor Jack...

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM