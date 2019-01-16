School's out, uni's in as students log on to offers

DREAM CAREER: Monto's Kate Wedemeyer recently graduated from Gatton University of Queensland with a bachelor of Veterinary Science with class 2A honours.

BUNDABERG'S Year 12 graduates will be eagerly logging on to their computers as university offers are released today.

After receiving their overall positions last month, today will see the first step of many students' university journeys.

And while university isn't for everyone, according to 2018 Department of Education data the main destination for Bundaberg's Year 12 graduates is a bachelor degree.

In Bundaberg, 27 per cent of Year 12 graduates were heading towards a degree with data showing girls dominating the numbers, making up about 60 per cent of the 203 people seeking a degree after school.

Of the 753 people surveyed, 122 females were looking at a bachelor degree, compared to 81 males.

Having graduated from high school last year, today is stress free for Madison Zwisler, as she was fortunate enough to have received an early offer to CQUniversity Bundaberg to study physiotherapy.

She said while she initially wanted to be a doctor or a vet, a week's work experience changed all that.

Miss Zwisler said she fell in love with the profession as it allowed her to help people.

Former Monto High School captain and dux Kate Wedemeyer, who is now a vet, remembers the day she got accepted into university fondly.

Ms Wedemeyer recently graduated from the University of Queensland with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science.

She said her upbringing in Monto sparked a love for animals and helped her land a job at Oakey at the Darling Downs Vet Clinic.

"I have had a vivid interest in horses since I've been old enough to ride, and my parents were always really supportive of any horse-related aspiration, so becoming a vet has always just felt like the obvious choice for me,” she said.

"Being raised on a property ranks really well against your classmates from suburbia when applying for a role in the veterinary industry.”

Ms Wedemeyer graduated with class 2A honours before landing her new job.