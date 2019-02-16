School's out for popular Bundy teacher after 50 years

AFTER 50 years of teaching, Kath Scotney is exchanging her red pen for a golf club as she gets ready for retirement.

The Bundaberg North State School head of curriculum called it a day on her teaching career yesterday after five decades in the industry and three at the school.

"Growing up I wanted to be a vet, but back then you needed a bit of money to send your child to university for that,” she said.

"I got a teaching scholarship which was $38 a fortnight and that covered my living expenses.

"Then I was a teacher as of 1971 and teaching salary was about $8 a fortnight.”

Before settling in at Bundaberg North, Kath taught at schools such as Bundaberg West, Walkervale, Welcome Creek, South Bundaberg and Avoca.

"There have been many changes, I think it's significantly been impacted by technology over the last 15 years,” she said.

"It's very different to when I started.”

A bit emotional on her last day, Kath had nothing but praise for the family like environment of her workplace.

"I think the teachers we've got here are some of the best I've ever worked with,” she said.

"It's a really good school, it's a good school because everyone that works here knows how important it is to have that lovely warm and welcoming environment.

"Teaching really isn't a job, it's a way of life and you don't finish in the afternoon, a lot of it goes home in your head and you think about the kids.”

She said the kids were her favourite part of teaching.

"I think appreciated them more when I had my own, I don't think you appreciate them as much until you're a parent yourself,” she said.

"But I've loved interacting with them, having a joke and just seeing them learn and empowering them to learn themselves. "It's always nice when you're out somewhere and someone says 'hello Mrs Scotney' and you'll turn around and see someone you taught 20 years ago.”

She said it was very rewarding to see kids go through their schooling and to see the children of past students come through.

"There are quite a number of children here whose parents I taught,” she said.

"You look at the children and think I've played a part, when they do well you look at it in a way a parent would because you've helped with the development of that child.”

Now the final school bell has rung, Kath said she will be looking forward to playing more golf and even volunteering at the school.

"I've got a trip to China planned to play golf and I'm also going to the Melbourne Cup for a golf trip as well,” she said.