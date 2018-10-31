Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LONG SERVICE: Brother Gordon Rochford outside the chapel at Shalom College.
LONG SERVICE: Brother Gordon Rochford outside the chapel at Shalom College. Mike Knott BUN300117BROTHER4
Community

School's out for Br Rochford as he retires from Shalom

Mikayla Haupt
by
31st Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Shalom College's most prominent faces, Brother Gordon Rochford, is set to say goodbye to the school he's called home for the past three decades.

For years the popular priest has been standing at the front of the school offering the friendly greeting "shalom chaverim” - which means "peace, my friend” - and wishing students happy birthday on their birthday.

It comes as no surprise Br Rockford will be missed after retiring but he said "it works both ways”.

Br Rochford said, in his 31st year at Shalom, he was retiring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He said he struggled to pick a highlight of his time at the school because there were so many.

Having lived the school life for 67 years, "surrounded by noise and chaos some people might say cheers” to retiring, he said.

"I don't, I say I'm lucky to have had it all.”

Br Rochford said he was shocked by the hundreds of well-wishes he'd received since news of his retirement broke.

Despite his imminent retirement, Br Rochford said he still has work to do and wouldn't think of packing before the Year 12 slideshow on November 14.

Shalom is compiling a book of photos and memories for Br Rochford. To contribute, email shalom@shalom college.com by Friday, November 9.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundaberg council open to fluoride option

    premium_icon Bundaberg council open to fluoride option

    Council News THE Australian Medical Association Queensland is calling for action on the introduction of fluoride to Queensland's regional cities' drinking water supplies.

    • 31st Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Letter writer defends her 'satirical humour'

    premium_icon Letter writer defends her 'satirical humour'

    News Ann Conquest now carries her letter with her everywhere she goes

    • 31st Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    My mate Don Tallon: Back in a time when cricket was cricket

    premium_icon My mate Don Tallon: Back in a time when cricket was cricket

    Cricket De Gunst recalls days with Don

    • 31st Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Developers reveal first stage cost of marina project

    premium_icon Developers reveal first stage cost of marina project

    Council News Cost of first stage of project revealed

    • 31st Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners