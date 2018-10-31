School's out for Br Rochford as he retires from Shalom

ONE of Shalom College's most prominent faces, Brother Gordon Rochford, is set to say goodbye to the school he's called home for the past three decades.

For years the popular priest has been standing at the front of the school offering the friendly greeting "shalom chaverim” - which means "peace, my friend” - and wishing students happy birthday on their birthday.

It comes as no surprise Br Rockford will be missed after retiring but he said "it works both ways”.

Br Rochford said, in his 31st year at Shalom, he was retiring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He said he struggled to pick a highlight of his time at the school because there were so many.

Having lived the school life for 67 years, "surrounded by noise and chaos some people might say cheers” to retiring, he said.

"I don't, I say I'm lucky to have had it all.”

Br Rochford said he was shocked by the hundreds of well-wishes he'd received since news of his retirement broke.

Despite his imminent retirement, Br Rochford said he still has work to do and wouldn't think of packing before the Year 12 slideshow on November 14.

Shalom is compiling a book of photos and memories for Br Rochford. To contribute, email shalom@shalom college.com by Friday, November 9.