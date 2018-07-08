School's out for Aplin duo

WHEN you work at the same place for 34 years your team become family, but for Shalom veteran Jan Aplin, it's time to hang up the phone and enjoy retired life.

Mrs Aplin had worked at Shalom College since it started back in 1984, and her husband Greg had been at the school for 12 years.

After 46 years of combined service the couple have recently retired, and Mrs Aplin couldn't help but fight back tears as she spoke of her wonderful career at the college.

"I started at the Christian Brothers on February 8, 1982, and then when it closed in 83 I moved straight across to Shalom when it opened in 84,” Mrs Aplin said.

"I've seen it all.”

The secretary turned personal assistant to the principal has seen generations pass through the doors and has worked with six principals along the way.

"Both of my children have been through Shalom, and now I've had a grandson finished already and I've still got two granddaughters here,” she said.

"I've seen a lot of people I know come through and now they've got children of their own here.

"When I first started we had the manual typewriters, and then I got this lovely electric typewriter and then of course the computers started. So I've seen a lot of things, you've just got to move with the times.

"Everyday you come to work and it's never the same, particularly in this position. Every morning I get up and I look forward to it.”

Although subjects had changed and education had adapted through the years, Jan couldn't think of spending her life any other way.

"My family, my faith and work, that's always been my life,” Mrs Aplin said.

"We're very lucky, we've had a wonderful life. And we'll still be part of things that happen at the school, but it's nice to be able to finish on our terms so it makes it even better.”

A week has now passed since the friendly faces left the school grounds as employees for the final time but Mr and Mrs Aplin are happily spending their time with their six beautiful grandchildren.

"We wanted to retire together, and we'll still live in Bundaberg, but we want to do some travel around Australia,” Mrs Aplin said.

Gardening and getting stuck into some novels are high on the agenda for the new retiree but she will most certainly miss her daily responsibilities.

"I see a lot of people in a day. It's probably what I'll miss the most,” she said.

"It's been great, I've enjoyed every minute.”