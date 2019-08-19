SCHOOL'S OUT: Cleaner retires after 28 years

MUCH LOVED: Lauraine Moller has retired after 28 years of cleaning at the Bundaberg Special School. With Lauraine is business manager Lynda Cremer.

COMMITTING to a job for almost three decades is a significant and unique milestone in this day and age.

But for Bundy local Lauraine Moller, staying in a job and with an organisation she loved was a simple decision.

After working as a cleaner for Bundaberg Special School for the 28 years, Ms Moller hung up her mop and bucket for the last time last week.

"I had been sick earlier in the year so while I was a bit sad to go, I had kind of prepared myself for retirement," she said.

"The school put a beautiful afternoon tea on for me, presented me with flowers, a voucher and a long-service achievement award and it was all really lovely.

"I will really miss the people I've worked with and the students too, because you get to know them so well and I have followed so many all the right way through."

Bundaberg Special School has about 105 students, all of whom have been diagnosed with an intellectual impairment or significant disability.

The school aims to provide a safe, supportive and inclusive learning environment from prep to year 12 and is dedicated to helping students achieve personal, social and educational goals.

School business manager, Lynda Cremer said she was pleased for Ms Moller but also sad to say goodbye to such a loyal, reliable and hard-working colleague and friend.

"Lauraine started in November 1990 and has been cleaning here ever since and it has always been such a pleasure to work with her," Ms Cremer said.

"A high level of hygiene is essential in special schools for the health of our students and the standard is close to what is required for a hospital, so it's a really important role."

Ms Cremer said Ms Moller easily adapted to processes that changed throughout her time at the school, including a switch from chemicals to eco-friendly and safer alternatives, such as microfibre cloths.

The meticulous cleaning routine had Ms Moller wipe every surface, empty bins and vacuum and mop floors in every classroom.

Ms Moller said she has nothing planned for her retirement, but would consider converting her cleaning trolley to a drinks trolley instead.