Health

School’s message to parents on coronavirus

Kirstin Payne
Kirstin Payne
2nd Mar 2020 4:14 PM

PARENTS have been informed that the city's latest coronavirus patient had connections to a Gold Coast school.

In an email to parents Monday afternoon, St Francis Xavier School at Runaway Bay confirmed that the woman diagnosed with the virus over the weekend worked for a hair salon Hair Plus - which was connected to one of the school families.

It is understood a family with students at the school owns the Australia Fair retailer.

 

 

The school was in contact with Queensland health over the weekend on the matter and no risk was found.

"Fortunately, Queensland Health has advised us that there is no risk to our students or school from this confirmed report," the statement read.

The 63-year-old beautician remains in hospital after she was confirmed to have the virus.

The woman had recently returned from Iran.

No one else who worked at the salon had shown symptoms of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

coronavirus covid-19

