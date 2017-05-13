School's focus on learning to continue with funding

BUNDABERG State High School principal Karen McCord knows the benefit of federal funding for schools - she's seen the very real effect it can have on the lives of students.

Recently, the Federal Government announced it would revamp Gonski and increase funding to schools over the next 10 years.

"It's made a massive difference to us,” Ms McCord said.

"We're really proud of what we've been able to achieve in the past three years.”

Fears Commonwealth funding would be discontinued were a major concern for the school of 1500 students, but staff breathed a sign of relief when they heard support would continue.

By 2027, Bundy High will have seen an increase of $17,365,200 in federal funding.

"We were really concerned it would be stopped,” Ms McCord said.

"It's a huge relief to all of us.”

Ms McCord said all schools had individual needs and Bundy High's had been able to strengthen its focus on literacy and numeracy.

"Our focus will continue to be on reading and numeracy and with the funding we'll be starting to focus on writing,” she said.

Ms McCord said every student was leaving Bundy High with a vocational certificate of some type and almost 100% of students were achieving a Queensland Certificate of Education.

"I just think it's great they recognise different schools have different needs,” she said.

Ms McCord said her school was the biggest in the region and there was a big focus on one-on-one teaching.

"Most of our money goes on teacher aides,” she said.