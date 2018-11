QFES images on the frontline of the Deepwater fire.

QFES images on the frontline of the Deepwater fire.

AS FIRE fighters continue to battle several fires around the region, schools have been closed.

Amid the 10 state schools closed as a result of bushfire events, are Rosedale State School and Wartburg State School.

To keep up-to-date with the latest closures visit https://closures.det.qld.gov.au/emergency/schools.html