Baldwin Swamp floods road

UPDATE: RESIDENTS are being urged to steer clear of flooded roads as flash flooding continues in the region.

Water has started to rise at Baldwin Swamp, with Que Hee St inundated.

NewsMail reporter Crystal Jones is on scene and said water was flowing quite quickly.

"It is flowing fast over Que Hee St," she said.

"There are traffic cones in place but one in three cars are still driving through the water."

Bladwin Swamp flooded: Water rising at Que Hee St.

Damage is already starting to appear at Agnes Water, with some roads completely destroyed by the heavy downpours.



Elaine Plath posted a photo to the Agnes Water/1770 Community Group Facebook page of the corner of Murphy Rd and Baldaw Rd.

Photos by Elaine Plath.

ROAD CLOSURES/FLASH FLOODING

Bundaberg Miriam Vale Rd (Rosedale Rd)

Goodwood Rd

Moore Park Rd

Goodwood Rd

Moneys Creek Causeway

Hughes Rd

Wessels Rd

Seaview Rd half covered

Gorge Rd, Lowmead

Round Hill Rd, Captain Creek

Adies Rd, Bucca

Bucca Crossing

Boggy Creek bridge/pass

Luckes Rd - this is running very fast

Kalpowar Rd

Que Hee St

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall just before 5.30am today.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur across the eastern Wide Bay and Burnett, and the Capricornia coast south of Rockhampton," the warning said.

"An intensifying upper trough is forecast to remain slow-moving over the central Queensland interior.

"Combined with a moist air mass, and a coastal trough over the Hervey Bay and Capricornia waters, it will lead to areas of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms.

BOM meteorologist Harry Clark said Bundaberg had already copped a drenching since 9am yesterday.

"Bundaberg South has had rainfall of 116mm, Bargara has had about 82mm and to the north of 1770, there have been very significant falls of up to 369mm in the Westwood range," he said.

"That's where the focus for the heavy rainfall at the moment, north of Bundaberg."

While Mr Clark said the region was not likely to cop the significant heavy downpours, rain would continue to stick around today and tomorrow.

"Bundaberg will still see further rainfall today and there is a severe weather warning for that," he said.

"Today should be quite wet with 40mm to 80mm possible for both days, with higher falls probable in isolated areas."

BIG WET: Water over Moneys Creek Causeway.

The bureau said damaging wind gusts up to 90 km/h are possible over Fraser Island and the coastal areas within the warning area during Tuesday morning.

Severe thunderstorms are possible within the warning area.

Locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Toolara Forestry, Town of 1770 and Gladstone.

Bundaberg Regional Council has advises heavy rainfall in the Tirroan area has cut roads, resulting in the closure of the Tirroan waste facility.

"Forecast weather conditions indicate that it is highly unlikely that the tip will open today," the council Facebook post read.

"Council apologies for any inconvenience caused due to the prevailing weather conditions."

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Alloway State School

Avondale State School

Elliott Heads State School

Lowmead State School

Yandaran State School

Givelda State School

Rosedale State School

FLOOD WARNINGS

There is an Initial Minor Flood Warning for the Mary River and Initial Moderate Flood Warning for the Burrum and Cherwell Rivers Catchments.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Calliope River

Boyne River

Baffle Creek

Kolan River

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers

Mary River

Noosa River

Sunshine Coast Rivers and Creeks